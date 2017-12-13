Captain D’s Opens First End Cap Location in Smyrna

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Accelerates Growth with New Tennessee Restaurant

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Smyrna, Tennessee. Located at 1878 Almaville Road, the restaurant is the first end cap location in the Captain D’s system, signifying how the brand has continually evolved in the midst of its accelerated franchise development. Throughout 2017, Captain D’s has experienced tremendous growth and expanded its presence in key target markets nationwide, with the Smyrna location marking the third new restaurant the brand has opened in the last two weeks alone.

The Smyrna Captain D’s is owned and operated by long-time franchisees Bill, Gloria, Brian and Tammy Townsend, and will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 10. The Townsend family opened their first Captain D’s in their hometown of Murfreesboro in 2002, and over the past 15 years have continued to expand the brand’s presence throughout Tennessee and Alabama. The Smyrna location marks their seventh Captain D’s franchise, with plans to open two additional restaurants over the next two years.

“Captain D’s flexibility in allowing us to open the company’s first end cap location is a true testament to the unparalleled support the corporate team provides to its franchise network. Over the past 15 years, we’ve witnessed the brand’s evolution and remarkable success firsthand, and are proud to continually invest in one of the strongest concepts in the fast casual industry today,” said Bill Townsend. “Each of our existing locations have been tremendously successful, and we’re thrilled to open our seventh Captain D’s and introduce more residents of our home state to the brand’s signature high-quality seafood and top-notch hospitality.”

Captain D’s ongoing franchise development in Tennessee is fueled by the outstanding success the brand experienced in 2016, achieving its sixth consecutive year of same store sales increases and fourth successive year of record high system-wide average unit volume (AUV). This ongoing success has propelled Captain D’s franchise expansion, with agreements signed this year to open new restaurants in states across the country including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 531 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 531 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

