Calvin Harris + Steve Aoki to Open Extravagant New OMNIA Dayclub at Vidanta Los Cabos

As if there weren’t enough reasons to jet down to Cabo for the weekend. It’s only a short two-hour haul from L.A., Dallas, or Phoenix (and just a couple more if you’re in one of those “Upper States”).

There’s already no shortage of hooks: infinity pools, year-round sunshine, all-night clubs. But now, with the Hakkasan Group putting its extravagant lifestyle-entertainment stamp on the lavish Vidanta Los Cabos, we find ourselves officially out of excuses to not make a break for the border.

February 22 marks the opening weekend of the resort’s brand-new OMNIA Dayclub, SHOREbar, and two new on-site restaurants. Naturally, they’ve got a major, long-weekend-long wingding planned, a four-day launch party that includes superstar performances from Calvin Harris, DJ Steve Aoki, and hotshot German-Russian record producer Zedd.

Here’s what else to look forward to.

OMNIA Dayclub

Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, OMNIA Dayclub makes an excellent escape from, well, reality. The DJ-centric scene features VIP bungalows, private infinity plunge pools, and, well, lots of sexy people watching.

Casa Calavera

Skip over to this restaurant in between DJ sets at the OMNIA. Casa Calavera sits adjacent to the club and offers up deliciosos platos of authentic Mexican eats, in a Day-of-the-Dead-chic atmosphere.

SHOREbar

If you’re interested in escaping the untz untz for a moment (we definitely get it), then the SHOREbar will be your ideal wind-down jam. It’s a casual but still kinda fancy cocktail spot, with a wooden thatched roof overlooking the resort’s main pool. Great drinks, good vibes, audible conversations.

Herringbone

For a more plush dinner experience, it’s all about celeb chef Brian Malarkey’s first-ever “Fish Meats Field” concept restaurant located outside these United States. Here, you can immerse yourself in the beachside beauty and while indulging his signature creative dishes based on locally sourced ingredients. Minus the thumping soundtrack.

The post Calvin Harris + Steve Aoki to Open Extravagant New OMNIA Dayclub at Vidanta Los Cabos appeared first on BlackBook.