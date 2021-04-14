Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Hires New Operations Head

Former QDOBA and Dos Toros vice president joins fast-growing dumpling concept to lead North American operations

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat concept, announced the hiring of Hilary Street as its new Director of Operations for North America. Street joins the team with more than 25 years of experience in high-growth markets within the restaurant industry. Most recently, Street was the Vice President of Operations for Dos Toros Taqueria, a quick-serve Mexican concept that she helped grow to 22 locations across three markets.

“I understand the challenges that the restaurant industry faces, and having worked through the pandemic, I value the importance of being a part of a team that cares about each other,” says Street. “Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is not only positioned well for the future thanks to the innovative robotic technology, delicious dumpling flavor combinations and customer convenience, but there are passionate people behind the brand that unite all of the elements that makes the concept so special. I look forward to supporting our franchisees and welcoming new partners into the fold as Brooklyn Dumpling Shop continues to grow.”

Street entered the restaurant industry as an owner and operator and quickly became a director of operations where she found her passion for creating and improving operational efficiencies by successfully training, developing and leading management teams. During her career at Dos Toros, Street worked closely with the concept’s founders to become a part of the communities in which they served, by partnering with the Food Bank of New York, The Chicago Children’s Choir in Chicago and the ABC Food Tours for the elementary students at local schools.

“Our search for the director of operations was a long one,” says Stratis Morfogen, founder and CEO of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “Once we met Hilary, it took us minutes to realize she is a perfect fit to join our Brooklyn Dumpling Street family. She will help us ensure all of our franchisees will have the support they need.”

With multi-unit franchise deals confirmed for Connecticut and New Jersey, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is rapidly expanding in the North East. The 24-hour dumpling concept is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant, set to open its flagship location in the East Village in early 2021. The 24-hour restaurant will have a contactless ordering system and bring back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic will offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will feature 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

