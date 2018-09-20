Brewed for Two: Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day with Buy One Hot Coffee, Get a Second One Free Offer

Dunkin’ makes it simple to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29 by sharing a free second coffee with friends or family

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) National Coffee Day will be twice as nice at Dunkin’ Donuts this year, as the brand has brewed up a special buy one, get one offer for guests, making it simple to share a cup with friends, family and favorite fellow coffee fans. On Saturday, September 29, anyone who purchases a Hot Coffee at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will get one Hot Coffee free* (of equal or lesser value). With a second cup on Dunkin’, people who run on coffee can celebrate National Coffee Day in the perfect way, catching up and connecting over a quality cup of coffee with the BFFs and sidekicks who also help to keep them running.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., “National Coffee Day is a chance for Dunkin’ to show appreciation for busy coffee fans by making it easy to recharge and reconnect with the people they run with, each and every day. With a second cup of Dunkin’ Hot Coffee on us, we encourage our guests to take this opportunity to treat a friend or family member to catch up over a cup of coffee on National Coffee Day.”

Dunkin’ Donuts offers a wide array of Hot Coffee choices that guests can enjoy with a friend on National Coffee Day, including its signature Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf®. All are freshly ground and freshly brewed in-store, and can be personalized with a variety of flavors including French Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha or Hazelnut.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts is now offering two special seasonal selections to satisfy cravings for the favorite flavors of fall. These include the brand’s classic Pumpkin flavored coffee and recent addition Maple Pecan flavored coffee, which serves a sweet and nutty taste for a delicious way to stay energized around the changing of the seasons.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

* Participation may vary.

