Bob Evans Restaurants Expands Free Offer for Veterans Day on November 11

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Bob Evans Restaurants is celebrating Veterans Day on November 11 by offering an expanded line of entrees to give veterans and active duty military even more opportunities to dine all day. This year’s offer includes free breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including all eight of Bob Evans new Dinner Bell Plates, part of the new Everyday Value dinner line up. This year’s Veterans Day celebration is part of the company’s ongoing support of current and former members of the military in homage to founder Bob Evans, who was proud to serve our country.

“Supporting our veterans isn’t just about this one day a year – it’s a part of who we are as a brand,” said Saed Mohseni, CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “As a veteran himself, Bob was always supportive of the brave people who have served and continue to serve our country, and we’re proud to continue his legacy in a meaningful way.”

Veterans and active duty military personnel will have the choice to select breakfast (available all day), lunch, and dinner menu items:

NEW! Dinner Bell Plates – A line of new dinner entrees that are part of the Everyday Value line up. Eight options include: Country-Fried Steak, smaller portion Turkey & Dressing, Homestyle Boneless Fried Chicken Breast, Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tender Fried Pork Loin, Lemon Pepper Sole and Ham Steaks.

Country Biscuit Breakfast – A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or grits.

Mini Sampler Breakfast – One egg cooked-to-order with a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits. It’s served with two fresh, never frozen sausage links or thick bacon strips and freshly baked bread.

Brioche French Toast – Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter with natural vanilla and cinnamon, then griddled golden-brown and served with butter and syrup.

Stack of Hotcakes (Buttermilk or Multigrain) – A stack of four fluffy hotcakes served with butter and syrup. Multigrain hotcakes contain sweet, crunchy granola and sunflower, flax and sesame seeds.

Soup & Salad Combo – A Farmhouse Garden or Caesar side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable, Homemade Sausage Chili or Cheddar Baked Potato.

Guests wishing to enjoy one free meal on Veterans Day must provide proof of service. Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), or a Veterans’ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example). Guests wearing a military uniform on Veterans Day also are eligible.

For more information and for local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day.

