BlackBook Urbanologie: Three Posh New London Hotel Restaurants

Much as we’re happy any time for a casual, epicurean whirl through Brixton Market, we also love the occasional splash out in London – perhaps in the hopes that dinner comes with a Royals spotting, or even a serendipitous dining proximity to Posh and Becks or, say, Dame Judy Dench.

Two of our faves, Mayfair’s Brown’s Hotel (a Rocco Forte property), and the Corinthia Hotel in Westminster have both brought in notable chefs (Heinz Beck and Tom Kerridge, respectively) to revamp existing eateries. And The Baptist, opening at the shamelessly opulent new L’Oscar hotel in Holborn, is one of spring’s most anticipated new eateries.

We consulted our editorial partners over at Urbanologie in London for the inside track.

The Restaurant at Brown’s Hotel by Heinz Beck

Following the “Italian takeover,” a six-week residency by Beck at Brown’s to create Ora, a pop-up restaurant within the hotel last year, rumors have started circulating that the celebrated chef was to oversee the recently refurbished dining room at the hotel. Accordingly, Heinz Beck’s protégée and number two at three Michelin starred La Pergola in Rome, Heros De Agostinis, recently stepped in as Executive Chef.

De Agostinis has worked for some of the world’s most impressive chefs, including three Michelin starred Heinz Winkler and Marc Veyrat. In addition, he ran the kitchens at Hotel Zirmerhorf in Rifiano, Italy, and the Hotel Kempinski properties in both Indonesia and Slovenia, serving as Executive Chef. He was also the Executive Chef at Apsleys, a Heinz Beck Restaurant at The Lanesborough hotel in London.

Expect his dishes to incorporate flavors and techniques garnered on his travels to bring a unique twist to traditional Mediterranean fare. Think: octopus salad with potato, green celery and tomato confit; duck tortellini with pine needles infusion and Porcini mushroom dust; grilled king prawns with potatoes and Piennolo tomatoes; and veal fillet with Treviso chicory and crispy pancetta.

Beck is expected to be planning to continue spending much of his time in London, overseeing the kitchens and working closely with De Agostinis.

TBA at the Corinthia Hotel

Tom Kerridge is the chef-patron at the extraordinary two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers pub in Marlow, author of numerous (and best-selling) cookbooks and makes regular TV appearances. He was set to take over the Rib Room at the five star Jumeirah Carlton Tower – but then it emerged that the famous Knightsbridge restaurant actually re-opened without his hand at the pass and with no apparent explanation. He will instead be taking over the Massimo Restaurant at the glamorous Corinthia Hotel in Westminster.

Art Deco in style, Massimo Restaurant & Oyster Bar is a visually striking space (designed by David Collins) lined with majestic Corinthian columns, beautifully lit by hovering globe light fittings and decorated with sleek mahogany and glossy marble. The dining room was opened in 2011 by eponymous chef Massimo Riccoli (owner of Rome’s La Rosetta), dishing up a Mediterranean menu specializing in seafood. Riccoli and Massimo parted ways just a year later.

The new restaurant is set to be a relaxed, British brasserie-style dining room (being updated by David Collins Studio), bringing an all-day, buzzy new addition to the area. Expect a modern update on traditional Brit fare, with rotisserie specials served alongside lovely real ales, and local breads and cheeses.

The Baptist Grill at L’Oscar

A former Grade II listed Baptist church in Holborn is being transformed into L’Oscar, London’s most decadent and ornate new boutique hotel and restaurant for a spring 2018 opening. Interiors will be by Jacques Garcia, the French designer behind Hôtel Costes in Paris (an outpost of which is opening in London in 2019), as well as La Mamounia in Marrakech, NYC’s NoMad Hotel and Hotel Vagabond in Singapore. Expect his signature extravagant, theatrical decor to steal most of the conversation.

The octagonal former chapel will be a restaurant and bar called The Baptist Grill, where chef Tony Fleming – who earned a Michelin star for The Angler in Moorgate’s South Place Hotel – will dish up a menu which focuses on using seasonal British ingredients. More information to come.

