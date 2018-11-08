Black Angus Steakhouse Honors Veterans with an All-American Steak Plate for Just $9.99

Sherman Oaks, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American steakhouse, announced today that it will celebrate all Veterans and Active Military personnel on Monday, November 12, 2018 with a special deal on its most famous hearty meal. The restaurant chain, which was founded by a Veteran on the premise of providing an attainable steak dinner for all, will offer an 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage – all for just $9.99.

The offer is valid Monday, November 12th from open to close. All military personnel who produce a valid military ID or proof of military service are eligible to receive this special offer:

Offer Terms:

Offer valid one per veteran or active duty military personnel

Military Guest must display valid Military ID or other proof of service

Spouse and other military dependents are not eligible

Offer includes non- alcoholic beverages only coffee, milk, tea and soda

Offer good throughout the entire restaurant, including BullsEye Bar

Dine-in Only not valid for takeout or delivery

For additional info please visit: https://www.blackangus.com/contact/#terms

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 44 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

