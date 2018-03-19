Billy Goat Tavern reveals secret Obama burger, and new party room

Billy Goat Tavern co-owner Bill Sianis revealed some secrets just before reopening Friday night.

A party room is under construction next door to the historic Lower Michigan Avenue flagship. When it’s completed, the home of the “Cheezborger” will hold an official grand reopening sometime this spring.

The Goat did reopen Friday night after 10 weeks of infrastructure improvements to electrical and plumbing. The changes seem subtle. A new bright white drop ceiling with dimmable recessed lighting appears most noticeable at first. That is until a visit to what once were vintage restrooms. The dramatic transformation borrowed from what was office space creating a spacious spa-like sanctuary in neutral, natural tones.

The menu board remains the same said Sianis. But a counter card says you can order the Curse-Breaker. Winner of the 2017 Roscoe Village Burger Fest critics’ choice award, it’s a Cheezborger with bacon, jalapeno, grilled onions and pickles.

Not on the menu? A secret Obama burger.

“Obama staffers came up with it,” said Sianis. “They used to work late into the night then come in to eat and always ordered it.”

The Obama burger is a double Cheezborger with bacon, egg and grilled onions. Like all Billy Goat burgers you can dress it yourself at the condiment bar with pickles, raw onion, relish, mustard, ketchup, salt and pepper. The massive breakfast, lunch and late night dinner mashup is barely contained in the sturdy house Kaiser burger bun roll.

Created during Obama’s first campaign for president in 2008 “it was about eight bucks back then” said Sianis. The Obama burger rings up to about $10 now, including tax.

Billy Goat Tavern, 430 N. Michigan Ave., 312-222-1525, www.billygoattavern.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

