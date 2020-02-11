Beyond Sushi Will Open Its 7th Location in NYC This Week

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Beyond Sushi , which has been at the forefront of the vegan movement in NYC since its beginnings in 2012, will open its seventh brick and mortar location at 1429 Third Avenue on the corner of 81st Street on the Upper East Side on Thursday, February 13th. This soon-to-be-opened 1,000 square foot location, which will have seating for 50, will be Beyond Sushi’s first with a full liquor license to complement its creative vegan cuisine. Executive Chef Guy Vaknin and his wife Tali Vaknin are excited to bring their growing kosher plant-based brand to a new neighborhood, filing a hole that was left when Candle 79 closed earlier this year.

The fundamentals behind the brand are simple: eat clean and leave a lasting impact on our planet. Beyond Sushi appreciates the wholesome produce that Mother Nature has gifted us and their mission is to serve high-quality and accessible plant-based food that inspires guests to make planet-positive food choices effortless.

Beyond Sushi’s 100% vegan and kosher menu features signatures including Truffle Risotto with Porcini mushrooms, arborio rice, baby bellas, shiitake caps, oyster mushrooms, thyme flowers, chervil and fresh shaved truffles, Stuffed Artichoke Hearts with turmeric ground seitan, celery root purée, green peas and mint sauce, Spanakopita with flaky phyllo, spinach, feta, smoked paprika and dill caper dip, Kebabs served with campfire potatoes, torched broccoli, ground mustard seed, harissa and pan roasted pine nuts, Homemade Rosemary Garlic Bread served in a potted planter and an Artisanal Cheese Board with locally-sourced cashew cheese perfect for sharing. All of that’s in addition to a half dozen signature sushi rolls including the Spicy Mang, Mighty Mushroom and Pickle Me, a variety of rice paper wraps and dumplings. Don’t leave without having their Lemon Almond Cake, Chef’s Cookie or Cinnamon Rolls for dessert, which are all served in personal-sized skillets. Liquor, wine, beer, sake and signature cocktails including a Peppercorn Martini, Blood Orange Margarita and a Bubbly Pina Colada will be on the menu in addition to fresh-made lemonades, tea and coffee.

Atal Design Group (ADG) is the talented team behind the vegan chain’s look and feel. Lead designer Gal Vaknin-Raz had sustainability top of mind in the creation of this new location, exposing existing rustic brick and refurbishing the authentic concrete and wooden flooring. ADG also incorporated new materials that complement the brand’s image such as industrial metal caging, pistachio colored tiles and natural ropes painted in the brand’s signature startling orange. Venetian plaster splashes the walls behind oversized mirrors that add texture and a dramatic feel to the space. Gray penny tiles sweep the wraparound bar adding dimension and depth while the overhead pendant lights signify minimalism and cutting edge design.

Beyond Sushi’s new location will be open Monday – Wednesday from 11:30am-9:30pm, Thursday-Friday 11:30am-10:30pm, Saturday 12:00pm-10:30pm and Sunday from 12:00pm-9:30pm. Additional Beyond Sushi locations can be found in FiDi, Chelsea, Nolita, on W. 56th Street and at their flagship location on W. 37th Street. The Upper East Side’s location will be the brand’s 7th location in addition to having Beyond Sushi Catering, which services the five boroughs.

The UES full menu can be found here .

Food photos of Beyond Sushi can be found here .

Interior photos of the UES location can be found here .

For more information please visit, www.beyondsushi.com .