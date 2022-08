If you look on the internet, you’ll find plenty of recipe for ranch-flavored Ritz crackers. Save yourself the trouble, and buy these Ritz Toasted Chips Ranch Crackers. Though the toasted nature of them makes them lighter and crisper than a Ritz cracker, the creamy ranch flavor combines savory onion and garlic paired with garden herbs.

Size: 8.1 ounces

Price: $3.28

Available: Walmart and other grocers