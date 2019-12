On the package, Kellogg's describes its new brown sugar crisps as "cinnamazing." Corny puns aside, these breakfast bars are nothing short of delicious. The bars have a crispy texture as the name implies with sweet filling inside.

Size: Six two-bar pouches

Price: $2.99

Available: Grocery stores, including Target and Walmart

