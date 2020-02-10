  1. Home
Best Bites: Planters Barbecue Nut Clusters

February 10, 2020
From www.stltoday.com
By

Planters Barbecue Nut Clusters

Planters combines roasted peanuts, salty pretzels and tangy barbecue sauce in this unusual bite-sized treat. The thought of mixing nuts with barbecue sauce may leave some eaters questioning the combo, but Planters manages to mix these ingredients in a way that saves the sauce for a smoky aftertaste. Even the most skeptical snackers will be left wondering, "Who thought barbecue nut clusters would be so tasty?"

Size: 5 ounces

Price: $3.70

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com