Soft and light, Pillsbury Corn Muffins do not disappoint. This mix allows you to add milk — or you can substitute water — and egg, stick the batter into the oven and, within 20 minutes, corn muffins appear ready to be dipped into the next batch of chili. The muffins are also delicious enough to be eaten on their own with a healthy chunk of butter.

Size: 7.5 ounces

Price: 44 cents

Available: Walmart