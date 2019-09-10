Bennigan’s Gives Away Free World-Famous Sandwiches in Honor of National Monte Cristo Day

Legendary brand offers iconic Monte Cristo sandwiches for free on Sept. 17

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bennigan’s World Famous Monte Cristo is so famous that it has its very own national holiday and the renowned brand, known globally for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality, is celebrating with an epic offer.

On Sept. 17, Bennigan’s is commemorating the legendary day by inviting guests to enjoy a FREE World Famous Monte Cristo with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

Bennigan’s World Famous Monte Cristo starts with honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey and Swiss and American cheeses. It’s then batter-dipped, gently fried and coated with powdered sugar, and served with red raspberry preserves for dipping.

As if sinking your teeth into one of the world’s greatest sandwiches for free wasn’t enough, Bennigan’s is also celebrating Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day on Sept. 17 with unique festivities!

“There’s no better place to celebrate National Monte Cristo Day and create new memories for generations to come than at Bennigan’s, home of our iconic signature sandwich,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Many have tried, and none have duplicated our world-famous secret recipe. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And it gets even better – not only is Sept. 17 a special day because of the delicious national holiday, it’s also Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day! So, we are looking forward to celebrating as only the Irish can.”

Additional restrictions to the epic Monte Cristo offer may apply, and it is valid at participating locations only. For more information on Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day festivities, please contact your local Bennigan’s. For the location nearest you, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth globally to satisfy the demand for its signature menu items. In the last few years, the company has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain with 100 additional locations in development.

Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics, keeping franchise interest in the brand at an all-time high. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in tertiary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

