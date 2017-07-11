Atlanta’s Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival Returns

ATLiens, get ready for some tomatoes! For the ninth time, the Attack of the Killer Tomato Fest is back this Sunday, July 16, at Park Tavern from 1 to 5 p.m. Presented by chef-restaurateur Ford Fry, the festival benefits Georgia Organics, a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable, organic food from local Georgia farms and builds connections between farms and consumers. Over the past eight years, the festival has raised over $210,000 in support of Georgia Organics.

ERIC MEADOWS PHOTOGRAPHY

The festival will include a wide array of dishes featuring tomatoes prepared by dozens of top chefs from the South and beyond, including Los Angeles’ Korean taco authority Roy Choi, Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans, and Jeni Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Other lauded chefs include James Beard Award “Best Chef Southeast” semifinalists Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman of Hog & Hominy and Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen in Memphis.

In addition to dishes featuring the juicy fruit, the festival will also showcase live music from the “B-53s” from Athens and a special appearance from Ford Fry’s band. Furthermore, attendees can enjoy creative cocktails and SweetWater beer while getting to know the local farmers who have prepared various tomato-based bites.

ERIC MEADOWS PHOTOGRAPHY

Tickets are available online.