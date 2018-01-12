Ask us anything you've wondered about Chinese cuisine, Chinatown and more

Have you ever had burning questions about Chicago's robust Chinese culinary history, whether it's about food traditions, restaurants or cooking recipes at home?

Our special project "What's the Story?" solicits questions from readers like you, sending our reporters after answers and stories, such as what's up with mild sauce? Or where did all the Jewish delis go?

We need your help: For the month of February, the Food & Dining team will cover all things Chinese food, from home recipes to the best restaurants to experience regional cuisine, to Chinatown's histories, mysteries and everything in between. Is there something you've always wanted to ask or know about Chinese food? Ask us in the form below or right here, and your question could be the subject of a Tribune article.

In the meantime, check out our "What's the Story?" archive for some great reader-inspired stories, or ask us any questions you've had about food, dining, wine, beer - the world is your oyster, and we want to help you find some pearls. You may even be invited to join in the reporting process, or help us decide our next story.

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

