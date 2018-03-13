ArtsQuest adds second ‘Bourbon & Barbeque Tasting' to Blast Furnaces Blues Festival

Does bourbon and barbecue sound like a winning pair to you?

If so, you’re still in luck because ArtsQuest has added a second session for the debut Bourbon & Barbeque Tasting, which will be held as part of the Blast Furnace Blues Festival, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 24 in the Musikfest Cafe. The session was added after the first session, which will be on March 23, sold out. You have to be over 21 year old to attend.

You’ll be able to enjoy unlimited samplings of cherry wood smoked beef brisket with smokehouse mac & cheese; mesquite and black pepper-rubbed chicken served over braised greens; and slow roasted BBQ pork with house slaw and signature BBQ sauce.

You’ll also get to sampling Social Still’s bourbon and rum. Samples will include: The Vault Bourbon, a nutty and malty variety aged in new white American casks, and Spice Rum, a 50-50 molasses and cane sugar blend that’s barrel-aged for a year in used rye whiskey barrels and spiced with cinnamon, orange peel, vanilla and anise. Additional seasonal spirits will also be available.

While you’re there you can enjoy performances by Sugaray Rayford, Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington and The Fabulous Thunderbirds with Kim Wilson.

How much: $50, includes admission to the festival.

Info, tickets: www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.

