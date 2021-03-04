Arooga’s President Gary Huether, Jr. Named to 2021 Power List: Readers’ Picks of The Most Influential Restaurant Executives in the Country by Nation’s Restaurant News

Brand Co-Founder and CEO Ranks 29th

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Founder and President has been recognized for the fifth time as part of Nation’s Restaurant News Power List Reader Picks , ranking #29 for 2021 in his category of Most Influential Restaurant Executives in the Country out of over five hundred overall submissions.

Huether’s ranking out of 91 total picks positions him alongside some of the most influential players in the restaurant industry.

“It’s amazing to be recognized again by NRN with so many other outstanding restaurant executives.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Because of these unprecedented circumstances, we focused on innovating our systems to better manage our takeout and delivery operations and have seen a ton of growth in our off-premise sales, which has helped sustain us during these difficult times.”

Huether was Baltimore born and central Pennsylvania raised, and already an entrepreneur by the time he was 21 years old, owning Snap-On Tool franchises in Pennsylvania and Maryland with several employees and an order fulfillment warehouse. Huether sold his Snap-On businesses at age 25 to take over ownership of a local bar in Harrisburg, Pa, and his single unit purchase in 2008 has since succeeded to a restaurant franchise with 19 locations throughout the east coast and many more in the pipeline.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

The post Arooga’s President Gary Huether, Jr. Named to 2021 Power List: Readers’ Picks of The Most Influential Restaurant Executives in the Country by Nation’s Restaurant News first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.