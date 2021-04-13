Another Broken Egg Cafe Accelerates Franchise Development and Nationwide Presence

Leader in breakfast, brunch and lunch signs development agreements to open 14 new restaurants with up to 14 additional openings planned this year

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe , an innovative full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that specializes in Southern-inspired menu options and creative cocktails, has signed development agreements in the first quarter of 2021 to open 14 new locations. Additionally, in the first quarter, the brand opened units in Orlando, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; Westlake, Ohio and Bossier City, Louisiana and has plans to debut up to 14 more cafes this year.

In addition to the company’s development success and growth, Another Broken Egg Cafe just experienced one of its best sales quarters since inception earning systemwide same-store sales numbers nearly 7 percent higher than the first quarter of 2019. The brand’s momentum accelerated in March 2021 with systemwide same-store sales 12.5 percent greater than March 2019. Another Broken Egg Cafe’s pivot towards off-premise combined with an innovative food and beverage program helped the brand navigate pandemic complexities, while positioning it for sustained success.

“It’s been truly rewarding to lead our brand to new heights despite a variety of pandemic-related obstacles,” said Paul Macaluso, President & CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Our recent success is a testament to our entire team at Another Broken Egg Cafe and especially our franchisees. They’ve worked extremely hard to ensure their restaurants rebounded quickly and we can’t wait to see what everyone accomplishes in the second quarter and beyond.”

Full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the foodservice industry and Another Broken Egg Cafe’s growing AUV’s, strong ROI, creative menu and cocktail innovation makes it an attractive investment opportunity for foodservice franchisees. A variety of experienced multi-unit operators inked development agreements with Another Broken Egg Cafe in the first quarter including former franchisees of IHOP and current franchisees of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“Our brand is attracting several highly-qualified multi-unit prospects with decades of restaurant industry experience,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “We’re excited about the growth we’ve already achieved, but know the future is even brighter. Our brand is looking forward to signing more development agreements in the coming weeks and months.”

The company’s recent growth has even earned recognition from reputable industry media outlets. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year by FSR magazine. Paul Macaluso was also named to Nation Restaurant News’ list of 2020’s Most Influential CEOs.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will continue expanding and is looking to grow throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas to complement its existing footprint of cafes in those areas. With plans to reach 300 units open and in development by 2023, Another Broken Egg Cafe is aggressively seeking single- and multi-unit operators to drive growth. Interested candidates should visit www.anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com or call 407-440-0450 for information.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC, a portfolio company of The Beekman Group, is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 75 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year by FSR magazine. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 130 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com .

