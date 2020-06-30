JT4ZUCR2CZHK5JKY7B4HSOEK74.jpg

Image icon JT4ZUCR2CZHK5JKY7B4HSOEK74.jpg
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Allentown School Board narrowly passes budget with 4% tax hike

June 30, 2020 | 8:20pm
From www.mcall.com
By

The Allentown School Board passed a $350 million budget that raises taxes by 4%.