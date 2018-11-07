Aldi Wine and Cheese Advent Calendars Now in Stores

Countdown the days to Christmas with Aldi's wine and cheese advent calendars.

The adult-themed calendars arrived Nov. 7 featuring 24 mini wine bottles or tiny cheeses. The limit is one wine calendar and three cheese calendars per customer.

The wine calendar will feature sips of pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, shiraz and malbec, among others, and will pair perfectly with the mini cheddar, Edam, and Gouda in the cheese calendar.

Advent calendars have small numbered flaps, one of which is opened on each day of Advent to reveal a picture or treat, such as chocolate. Advent runs from 22 to 28 day over three Sundays ending on Christmas Day.

The limited-edition calendars, which have been a hit in the chain's European stores for years, will cost $69.99 for the wine calendar and $12.99 for the cheese.

The Illinois-based value grocer is expanding and has added 40 percent more fresh food to its discount stores. The chain, known for its no-frills approach to groceries, has expanded its produce selection, added more organic meats, vegetarian options, and refrigerated beverages, such as strawberry kefir and kombucha, according to a news release.

The chain also is testing curb-side pickup and offering delivery through Instacart. The first order is free.

Aldi has laid out an aggressive growth plan, investing more than $5 billion to remodel and expand from 1,800 stores to 2,500 by the end of 2022, the company said.



