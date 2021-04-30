The Absolute Brands, Powered by Dog Haus, Supports No Kid Hungry with New Korean-Inspired Creations

Acclaimed Chef Chris Oh introduces exclusive limited-time items for Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka and JAILBIRD, all available May 1-June 30

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The creative culinary team behind Dog Haus ’ latest in menu innovation – Buldogi – is back with even more bold Korean-inspired items for The Absolute Brands !

This year, Dog Haus is taking its Chef Collaboration Series to the next level with the addition of spin-off creations made exclusively for The Absolute Brands – a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique virtual concepts.

As part of the series, Culinary Director Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV personality and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Las Vegas Chef/Restaurateur Chris Oh to launch Buldogi – an all-beef dog topped with Korean barbecue beef, K-POP kimchi mayo, pickled vegetables, a sunny side up egg, scallions and furikake, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Drawing inspiration from Buldogi, Chef Chris Oh will debut one-of-a-kind items for three of The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos , Bad Mutha Clucka and JAILBIRD .

Beginning May 1, Chef Chris Oh will transport guests straight across the Pacific with these innovative items that showcase his signature, modern Korean flare:

K-POP Burrito – Chopped Korean barbecue beef, three over-easy eggs, scallions, wasabi furikake, avocado, crispy tater tots, K-POP kimchi mayo and American cheese, in a flour tortilla. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos on your favorite delivery app.

– Chopped Korean barbecue beef, three over-easy eggs, scallions, wasabi furikake, avocado, crispy tater tots, K-POP kimchi mayo and American cheese, in a flour tortilla. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos on your favorite delivery app. K-POP Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken tenders, K-POP honey and K-POP kimchi mayo, Haus pickled vegetables, scallions and wasabi furikake. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad Mutha Clucka on your favorite delivery app.

– Fried chicken tenders, K-POP honey and K-POP kimchi mayo, Haus pickled vegetables, scallions and wasabi furikake. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad Mutha Clucka on your favorite delivery app. K-POP Wings – Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with K-POP honey, topped with wasabi furikake and scallions; served with K-POP kimchi mayo. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering JAILBIRD on your favorite delivery app.

– Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with K-POP honey, topped with wasabi furikake and scallions; served with K-POP kimchi mayo. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering JAILBIRD on your favorite delivery app. K-POP Tenders – Crispy fried chicken tenders served with K-POP honey, scallions and wasabi furikake; served with K-POP kimchi mayo. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering JAILBIRD on your favorite delivery app.

Each unique item will be sold at all Bad-Ass Breakfast Burrito, Bad Mutha Clucka and JAILBIRD locations nationwide, with $1 of the purchase price from each benefitting the brand’s national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

“I love to take guests on a special culinary journey through exceptional Korean flavors, and Adam and I believe each of The Absolute Brands’ new items do just that,” Chris Oh said. “Working with the Dog Haus team has been an incredible opportunity, and we’ve come up with some insanely delicious creations that will stand out to guests. As if a Korean-inspired hot dog wasn’t already unique enough, ever heard of a Korean BBQ-inspired breakfast burrito? Probably not. We’re showing everyone what innovation means to us, and we’re giving back to No Kid Hungry in the process!”

Buldogi is currently available at all Dog Haus locations through May 16 (or while supplies last). K-POP Burrito, K-POP Chicken Sandwich, K-POP Wings and K-POP Tenders will be available through June 30.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMaster s, and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus currently has 40+ locations nationwide, with 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

