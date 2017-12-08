5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Holiday shopping is in full swing. Check out these local markets and support area businesses, or seek out refuge from the cold in the form of warm, festive cocktails.

1) Support local, independent businesses at Winterfest, hosted by the West Town Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses include Wixter Market, Terry’s Toffee, Fifty/50, Epic Spices and dozens of others. Free admission, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1819 W. Chicago Ave.

2) As if the holidays weren’t whimsical enough already, Jeff Donahue and Wade McElroy of Leisure Activities and Paul McGee and Shelby Allison of Banana Daiquiri (Lost Lake) are partnering on "Believe," a month-long Martian holiday popup at the Orbit Room. The Avondale bar will feature festive collaborative cocktails created by the bar pros, like Milky Way eggnog (Maison Ferrand 1840 Cognac, Plantation Rum O.F.T.D., Lustau Pedro Ximenez Sherry, spiced demerara, whole egg, cream and nutmeg); Maker’s & Marz, a shot of Maker’s 46 and Marz Krampbiscus, a holiday beer from the Bridgeport brewery; and Tinsel ’Round the Stars, featuring Sipsmith Gin, sparkling wine, allspice, cranberry, Angostura Bitters and absinthe. Cocktail prices vary, now through Jan. 1. 2959 N. California Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, 773-588-8540., orbitroomchicago.com

3) Peruse art, jewelry, clothes and other gifts at La Cultura Cura: Mercado Cooperativa del Barrio, which aims to uplift black, brown and indigenous peoples. Hosted at La Catrina Cafe, food and drink are available for purchase, with musical performances and a fundraiser to support ChiResists. Free admission, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at 1011 W. 19th St.

4) Ace Hotel is hosting Gift Good Shop, a holiday market curated by boutique Dovetail and featuring local artists and creators. Pick up housewares, artwork, jewelry, perfume and more while you drink spiked Mexican coffee from City Mouse. For more shopping, wander to nearby Morgan Mfg for HoliDose, another artisan-driven market and food fest. Gift Good Shop: Free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 311 N. Morgan St.. HoliDose: $10-$12 tickets, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 401 N. Morgan St. dosemarket.com

5) Cuccidati are Sicilian fig-stuffed cookies and the theme of the second annual Festa dei Cuccidati, put on by the Chicagoland Italian American Professionals. There will be a baking demonstration, information on the cookie’s history and awards to individuals and businesses who make the sweet treats. Platters will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 3800 Division St., Stone Park.

gwong@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @gracewong630