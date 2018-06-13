4 Chicago restaurants make Wine Enthusiast's 100 Best Wine Restaurants list

Wine Enthusiast released its list of “America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants 2018,” and four Chicago restaurants made the cut.

Wine Enthusiast praised Alinea, declaring sommelier Sian Ferguson-Nagan’s pairings “often surprise as much as the radical menus.” Oriole got a tip of the cap for adding 100 new labels to its already-impressive list, and Purple Pig got a nod for its expanded list, now including 150 by-the-glass pours. Bellemore was recognized for its high-altitude wines and dishes made with wine, like gewurztraminer gelee.

The overall national list included 59 new restaurants, and separately noted 10 Best Wine Restaurants in Mexico (available online only).

See the complete list here.

