29th-Annual International Franchise Expo to Showcase Business Opportunities for Tri-State Entrepreneurs

More than 200 franchise systems set to exhibit Sept. 24-25 at Javits Center

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Locals and visitors alike who are looking for their next business opportunity can learn more about the world of franchising at the 29th-annual International Franchise Expo hosted by MFV Expositions and Comexposium in partnership with the International Franchise Association . The expo will take place Sept. 24-25 at the Javits Center with a $20 admission fee that provides access to dozens of free educational sessions.

The event will be a one-stop shop for those interested in learning more about specific franchises and franchising in general. Attendees will have access to a programming schedule moderated by industry leaders designed to guide entrepreneurs through the process of finding the franchise that is the right fit.

More than 200 franchise systems will be represented, including Ace Hardware, Little Caesars Pizza, Gold’s Gym International, uBreakiFix and American Family Care, among others.

Becoming a franchisee provides aspiring business owners the opportunity to work for themselves with the support of a proven business model. Franchising also provides the responsibility and flexibility of business ownership with the tried and true processes, reputation and marketing of an established brand.

The expo is also a resource for the countless successful brands that call the tri-state area home. Through in-depth workshops and free seminars, local business owners will learn about the steps to take their business to franchise to expand beyond the region.

“Our international expo provides attendees the unique opportunity to learn about business opportunities not only in our community but around the world,” said Sheila Fischer, vice president of MFV Expositions. “Many are surprised that becoming a franchisee is more financially attainable than you might expect. We’re here to show that there are opportunities to franchise in every type of industry with investment levels starting at a $10,000 buy-in and financing options available.”

Interested entrepreneurs and business owners can learn more about the event and other franchise systems that will be exhibiting at the expo at www.ifeinfo.com .

About MFV Expositions

MFV is the world’s largest producer of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful franchise events, produced through the U.S. and around the world. The company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their Brand. Each franchise expo features franchise concepts from every industry and every investment level.

About Comexposium

Comexposium is one of the world’s leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. At events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium’s employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

