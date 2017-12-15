11 holiday cookie and gingerbread house decorating classes in Chicago area

Kids, (and kids at heart), it’s time to unleash your inner artist. Showcase your cookie and gingerbread house decorating skills at some of these holiday events around the city. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than decorating something sweet and festive?

At OneLife Kitchen, join a holiday cookie design class and learn how to decorate sugar cookies, cupcakes, holiday confetti pie and chocolate-dipped marshmallows with candy canes. $40, ages 9 to 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 21. 742 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington, 224-347-3374.

Cart the little ones to The Kids' Table for its festive Hanukkah and Christmas cookie parties. Kids will have the opportunity to decorate six cookies with icing and top them with ingredients like coconut shreds, mini chocolate chips, seeds and nuts. Hot cocoa and whipped cream will also be served. $20/person for the family sessions, $35/person for the children-only sessions. Pre-registration is required; online registration closes 24 hours before the class. Visit the website for full class schedule. 2337 W. North Ave. and 2864 N. Lincoln Ave.; 773-235-2665, kids-table.com.

Whole Foods Market Cooking School at Lincoln Park will host a gingerbread house decorating event, with everything you’ll need to channel your inner cookie architect. $25/person. Sign up over the phone or at the customer service desk at the store. 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday. 1550 N. Kingsbury St., 312-587-0648, mw.kbs.cooking.school@wholefoods.com.

At Kendall College’s Holiday Cookie Exchange, students young and old will bake and decorate cookies, then exchange with their classmates at the end. Participants leave with about two dozen cookies and are paired up for the class. $60. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 900 N. North Branch St., 312-752-2206, kendall.edu.

Sur La Table will have Cookie Decorating Workshops where students learn how to make and use royal icing on six sugar cookies while listening to holiday music. $69, ages 13 and older. Registration through the website is required. Multiple times and days at Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook and Skokie locations. surlatable.com.

Park & Field is celebrating the holidays with gingerbread houses to decorate. The house comes pre-assembled and all the toppings and icing are provided. $25 per house. Registration is not required. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. through December, for all ages. 3509 W. Fullerton Ave., 765-426-6657, parkandfieldchicago.com.

Foodlife is hosting its annual Gingerbread House Workshop with executive chef Yasmin Gutierrez. Frosting and gourmet candies will be provided. $25 per house; register by phone or by emailing Esmeralda at etorres@leye.com. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday. 835 N. Michigan Ave., 312-335-3663, foodlifechicago.com.

Give Me Some Sugar will host a one-hour Kids Holiday Cookie Decorating class with six pre-baked cookies to decorate with icing and sprinkles. $50, registration is required 48 hours before the class. 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22. 2205 W. Belmont Ave., 773-281-3154, givesugar.com.

Mity Nice Bar & Grill is hosting a complimentary cookie decorating event. Free; no registration required. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22. 835 N. Michigan Ave., 312-335-4745, mitynicechicago.com.

Williams-Sonoma hosts a gingerbread house decorating class where the house and the supplies are included. $30 per house; registration required via phone. 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lincoln Park, Skokie, Naperville, Lake Forest and Geneva locations, 312-255-0643, williams-sonoma.com.

The Chicago Botanic Garden is hosting a gingerbread decorating event where kids will learn about the different plants that go into making the cookie, cut out shapes, bake and decorate them. $24 per child; registration required. 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, 847-835-6801.