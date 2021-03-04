Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether for a great-tasting breakfast, sweet and savory chicken and waffles or a mouth-watering dessert, Golden Malted makes it easy and cost-effective to serve America’s Favorite Waffles.

For over 80 years, Golden Malted Waffles have been featured in the top restaurants and hotels around the world. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their Waffle Mixes.

Get set up quickly with Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program – visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040.

The post #1 Waffles for Restaurants – Waffle Irons at No Cost with Golden Malted first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.