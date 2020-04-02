Z Natural Foods releases Whole Milk Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worried about spoiled milk? No more.

Perfect for baking, cooking, or when you are in a crunch and need access to quality milk in an emergency, Z Natural Foods' powdered dry whole milk may be the ideal product.

Containing 23% protein and 28% milkfat, when mixed with water, whole dry milk provides a source of amino acids, vitamins A & D, essential fatty acids and minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron.

"Our dry whole milk has a delightfully sweet, pleasing flavor -- exactly as you'd expect from a fresh glass of milk," says Sam Hirschberg, Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods.

Whole Milk Powder has many uses and can be safely stored in the pantry for up to 18 months. Excellent for baking, used in cookies, biscuits, pancakes, bread, ice cream, yogurts, sauces, gravies, pudding, dry goods and more.

Four tablespoons of dried Whole Milk Powder mixed into eight ounces of water makes one cup of milk. Z Natural Foods' Whole Milk Powder has no other added ingredients and is all-natural and minimally processed with a unique drying and powdering process that maintains the nutrients for safe, long term storage.

The powder mixes easily in smoothies, protein shakes, or soups and is excellent for cooking. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, and does not contain any added preservatives or sugar.

"Whether you pour it on a bowl of cereal, mix into your morning smoothie or simply enjoy a cold glass of milk, our Whole Milk Powder is an excellent option, says Hirschberg."

Whole Milk Powder is $12.99 a pound (14 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 18 months. For more information about Whole Milk Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

