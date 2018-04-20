United States $8.1 Bn Cold Pressed Juice Market, 2024

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Cold Pressed Juice: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A $4.3 billion market in the US in 2017, it is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2024, growing in response to demand for food that has more nutrition in it and is tasty.

US markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cold Pressed Juice Markets support better nutrition.

An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the Cold Pressed Juice markets as people turn to good nutrition as a supplement to medications. Changing lifestyle impacts the market. The cold pressed juice market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: raw juices and HPP. The HPP is packaged in plastic.

Independent brands comprise a higher percentage than is usual for other markets. The cold pressed juice market is comprised in part of smaller stores and from sources that operate as small entities. In other markets it is usually the case that the known brands dominate a market. What is different here with cold pressed juices is that cold pressed juice is better when it is really fresh. This requirement mitigates against large company usual methodical, slow ways of working. It is even more difficult than the milk market when the juice is not pasteurized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cold Pressed Juice: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Cold-Pressed: Contents Pulverized and Hydraulically Pressed

1.2 Dealing with Spoilage

1.2.1 Difference Between Cold Pressed & the Juice Made At Home

1.3 HPP

1.4 Cold Pressed Juice May Contain Harmful Bacteria

2. Cold Pressed Juice Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Cold Pressed Juice Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Competitive Factors In the Cold-Pressed Juice Industry

2.2 Cold Pressed Juice Market Shares

2.2.1 Juice Market

2.2.2 Dole Food Company, Inc.

2.3 Cold Pressed Juice Market Forecasts

2.4 Cold Pressed Juice Market Sectors

2.5 Cold Pressed Juice Prices

2.6 Cold Pressed Juice Regional Market Analysis

2.6.1 Definition of MSA

3. Cold Pressed Juice Product Description

3.1 Juice Industry

4. Cold Pressed Juice Company Profiles

4.1 Starbucks / Evolution Fresh

4.1.1 Starbucks Evolution Fresh Net Revenues:

4.1.2 Evolution Fresh

4.2 Pepsico / Naked Juice

4.2.1 Pepsico

4.2.2 Naked Juice Cold Pressed Juice

4.3 Hain BluePrint Inc.

4.3.1 Hain Celestial Group Revenue

4.4 Suja Life, LLC

4.4.1 Suja Life Partnership with Coca Cola

4.4.2 Suja Produced 48 Million Bottles of Organic, Non-GMO, HPP Juice

4.5 Liquiteria

4.6 Jamaica Producers Group / A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist

4.7 Parker's Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.

4.8 Florida Bottling Inc.

4.8.1 Coca-Cola Refreshments

4.9 Coca Cola / Odwalla Inc.

4.9.1 Odwalla's Sugar Content

4.10 Juice Generation

4.11 Pressed Juicery

4.12 Rakyan Beverages Private Limited

4.13 Village Juicery Inc.

4.13.1 Village Juicery Locations

4.14 Organic Press Juices Co. LLC

4.15 Kuka Juice LLC.

4.16 The Cold Pressed Juicery

4.17 Greenhouse Juice Co.

4.18 Drink Daily Greens LLC

4.19 Native Cold Pressed Juices

4.20 Plenish Cleanse

4.21 Pure Green

4.22 Daily Juice

4.23 Cold Pressed Juice Companies List

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/935pnx/united_states_8?w=5

