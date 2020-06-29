Swiss Miss partners with Lucky Charms on new hot cocoa innovation

The Magically Delicious® hot drink is made with real Lucky Charms marshmallows

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite hot cocoa brand,1Swiss Miss, is partnering with Lucky Charms on Magically Delicious Hot Cocoa. This new hot cocoa includes all the iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows including hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and tasty red balloons.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms Marshmallows is made with real nonfat milk and premium cocoa. The hot cocoa has the timeless flavor that moms know, and the fun marshmallows kids love.

"The partnership with Swiss Miss and Lucky Charms really is a perfect fit in our eyes," said Erik Sword, Senior Brand Manager for Swiss Miss. "The only thing that makes our delicious Swiss Miss hot cocoa even better is marshmallows, so why not use the most fun marshmallows out there. Now you can get actual Lucky Charms marshmallows for a Magically Delicious® treat your whole family will love!"

The introduction of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms is the first co-branded innovation on the Swiss Miss brand. This delicious hot drink has 180 calories per serving and comes in packages of 6 pre-portioned servings.

"Lucky Charms teaming up with Swiss Miss provides a unique opportunity to give our fans exactly what they have dreamed of, the magical combination of hot cocoa topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows," said Liz Mahler, Senior Brand Manager for Lucky Charms.

Swiss Miss has created its signature blend of hot cocoa with real milk in Menomonie, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. The brand supports more than 80 local dairy farms and packages all products in the USA. In addition to the new variety, people can continue to enjoy the brand's other hot cocoa flavors, including Classics, Sensible Sweets, the Indulgent Collection, Simply Cocoa, and Swiss Miss pudding varieties.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms is arriving on store shelves now with a suggested retail price of $2.99.

