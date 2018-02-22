Soylent Expands to 800 More 7-Eleven® Locations

Participating Greater Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Denver, and Las Vegas Area Stores Will Carry the Meal Replacement's Suite of Ready-to-Drink Products

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, today announced that the Company will continue its retail expansion with product launches in approximately 800 7-Eleven locations in Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Denver, and Las Vegas. Following a major retail launch in the Greater New York Area, adding these key regions furthers Soylent's mission of providing access to quality nutrition online, in stores and wherever and whenever it's needed.

"Convenience stores are a perfect channel for providing solutions for busy people looking to fuel their days," said Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley. "7-Eleven has been an invaluable collaborator in our efforts to provide those consumers with more nutritious and sustainable options they can afford. We're thrilled we can bring Soylent to their favorite convenience store."

Soylent has already seen tremendous success in its collaboration with 7-Eleven since making its retail debut in July 2017. This success has led to product availability in more than 1,000 locations across Los Angeles, the Bay Area, as well as the Greater Austin, Seattle, and Portland areas.

Participating 7-Eleven locations will offer up to four Soylent flavors including: Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai, named Best New Product at BevNET's Best of 2017 Awards. Soylent's delicious line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein - all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package. To find a retail location near you, go to https://www.soylent.com/stores/.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Executive Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent leverages science and technology to provide complete, convenient, sustainable nutrition to the world. Available at Soylent.com, on Amazon, and in select retail locations, Soylent's innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.soylent.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven® operates, franchises or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7‑Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

