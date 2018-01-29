Santa Margherita USA Welcomes Two Italian Wineries to National Import Portfolio

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita USA, a national wine importer, has announced the addition of two Italian wineries to their portfolio; Cà Maiol of Lombardy and Cantina Mesa of Sardinia. These two wineries join the company's stable of wine producers, which now number ten in total.

The addition of these wineries to Santa Margherita USA's parent company, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo's portfolio commenced in August 2017, and the company has since transitioned to representing both estates in the international markets. Santa Margherita USA will now begin presenting Cà Maiol and Cantina Mesa via their import portfolio and distributor network covering the United States.

Gruppo Santa Margherita was founded in 1935, and holds a long tradition of innovative and forward-thinking winemaking, production methods and investments in the wine industry. This addition to their portfolio expands their offerings from renowned winemaking areas, with the addition of Italy's Lugana and Sardinian wine regions.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to represent both of these unique producers in the United States," commented Santa Margherita USA CEO, Vincent Chiaramonte. "Cà Maiol expands our depth and cements our expertise as a resource for top quality Italian white wines. Cantina Mesa is a quality Sardinian producer, and brings our customers the authenticity and diversity that they are looking for."

As part of their desire to expand their footprint representing the world's highest quality wine regions, the addition of Cantina Mesa to the Santa Margherita USA portfolio now adds Vermentino, Carignano del Sulcis and Cannonau to their lists of wines, while Cà Maiol brings native Italian grape varieties Trebbiano di Lugana, Groppello and Marzemino.

Cà Maioland Cantina Mesa will be available through Santa Margherita USA's distributor network nationwide.

About Cà Maiol

Cà Maiolwas founded in 1967 by Walter Contano. Located at the shores of Lake Garda, in the heart of northern Italy's Lugana D.O.C., it comprises a total of 345 acres of vineyards and produces sparkling, white and red wines. The estate was the first winery from the Lugana appellation to have a wine awarded with Tre Bicchieri from Italy's Gambero Rosso Wine Guide.

About Cantina Mesa

Founded in 2004 by Gavino Sanna, Cantina Mesa is made up of approximately 173 acres of vineyards in the Sulcis-Iglesiente region of southwestern Sardinia. Focused on producing wines from the region's indigenous grapes, the estate's bottlings are from the Vermentino di Sardegna D.O.C., Cannonau di Sardegna D.O.C.and Carignano del Sulcis D.O.C. Mesa takes its name from the Spanish word for TABLE, evoking meals shared with family and friends, alongside authentic, soulful wines from the region. Every bottle is founder and Sardinia native Sanna's "message in a bottle- a message of love for Sardinia".

About Santa Margherita USA

Established in 2014, Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maioland Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily. For more information, visit www.santamargheritausa.com

