Planet Smoothie Encourages Customers To Pick Your Protein, Featuring Three Protein Packed Smoothies

Strawberry Powerhouse, Power Kale Kick, and Peanut Butter Power Up

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) starts the New Year with three protein packed smoothies, helping customers achieve their lifestyle and fitness goals by allowing them the option to Pick Your Protein.

Choose from two new smoothies available for a limited time—Strawberry Powerhouse, featuring Planet Pro® Whey protein, and the Power Kale Kick, featuring Planet Pro Veg pea protein, or indulge in the customer favorite Peanut Butter Power Up, featuring protein packed all-natural peanut butter, whole grain oats, and chia seeds.

"Planet Smoothie offers a variety of protein options all year-round and to kick off the New Year, we're highlighting them in three delicious protein packed smoothies," said Nicole Butcher, national marketing manager for Planet Smoothie. "Our Planet Pro proteins have been reformulated to remove sweeteners and additives, leaving a superior, clean flavor while still packing a protein punch."

According to WebMD, Protein is an important component of every cell in the body, which helps to build and repair tissues. It is an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood, making it a "macronutrient," meaning that the body needs relatively large amounts of it. With up to 26 grams of protein, Planet Smoothie features three great options to help achieve your body's protein needs.

Pick Your Protein Promotional Smoothies

Strawberry Powerhouse (new) – Planet Pro Whey protein, strawberries, bananas, Greek yogurt, whole grain oats, chia seeds (21g total protein*)

Power Kale Kick (new) – Planet Pro Veg pea protein, almond milk, leafy greens, passion fruit, pineapple (16g total protein*)

Peanut Butter Power Up – all-natural peanut butter, bananas, whole grain oats, chia seeds, frozen yogurt (26g total protein*)

*Based on 22oz size

Planet Smoothie also offers LeanLeaf® sweetener, made from stevia, one of the sweetest plants on the planet. This unique, all-natural sweetener utilizes only naturally-occurring sugars that do not adversely affect blood glucose levels, providing a more natural option for those seeking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Planet Smoothie's Pick Your Protein promotion runs from Jan. 1, through April 29, 2018.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 120 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-smoothie-encourages-customers-to-pick-your-protein-featuring-three-protein-packed-smoothies-300576109.html

