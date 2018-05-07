Ooh La La in a Glass: Eight Enchanting Rosé Wines from France

After many false starts, it seems that springtime has finally arrived. A beautiful bottle of rosè wine is the perfect way to toast the sunshine and balmy breezes. I drink rosè year-round but there's no denying that these pretty pink wines are particularly suited to the flirty and vibrant mood of the warmer seasons. While wonderful rosé wines are made around the globe, the current pink obsession was fueled by wines from France, especially the pale beauties of Provence. To kick off rosé season in style, start with my selection of eight elegant French wines from Provence, Champagne, Languedoc, and Côtes du Rhône. Go ahead and drink la vie en rose!



Champagne Bruno Paillard Extra Brut Rosé Première Cuvée ($70)

What better way to celebrate spring than with an exceptional bottle of rosé bubbly? Mostly Pinot Noir with a kiss of Chardonnay, this delightfully dry champagne is refreshing, pristine, and joyful. The superb quality of the grapes and Paillard's perpetually precise winemaking are apparent in each sip. Absolutely worth the splurge!

Hecht & Bannier Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017 ($18)

Consistently delicious year after year, this is a superb expression of a classic Provençal rosè. Don't let the pale color fool you, there's nothing meek about this blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Vermentino. Fresh and exuberant fruit flavors of white cherry, canteloupe, and peach are balanced by lively acidity and a streak of minerality. Crisp and refreshing!

Château Roquefeuille Rosé In The Air, Côtes de Provence ($22.50)

Paler than pale but full of flavor and a charmingly poetic name, this expressive rosé from the heart of Provence twirls across the palate with grace and confidence. A fresh, fruity, and flirty blend of Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache, and a touch of Rolle (Vermentino), this is an elegant thirst-quencher.





Hecht & Bannier Languedoc Rosé 2017 ($13)

Rosé wines from Languedoc are often richer in color and a bit more robust than those from Provence. A blend of Syrah, Cinsault, and Grenache; the fruity and round nature of this juicy rosé is revved up by a subtle kick of spice.

Domaines Paul Mas, Côte Mas Rosè Aurore 2017 ($12.99)

A well-known name in Languedoc winemaking, Domaines Paul Mas delivers a taste of Luxe Rural, an appreciation of life's simple pleasures, with each of their wines. A super juicy and unabashedly fruity blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Syrah; this rich and ripe rosé has loads of cherry, strawberry, and candied fruit flavors.

Ferraton Pere & Fils "Samorëns" Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2017 ($15)

Classic and compelling, this mouth-watering blend of mostly Grenache with Syrah and Cinsault balances lively and fresh fruit flavors with impressive minerality. Elegance without attitude!

Réserve Mont-Redon Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2017 ($15)

A fine example of how beautifully Grenache and Syrah blend together, the bright pink hue of this wine mirrors its exuberant yet balanced fruit flavors. Crisp, clean, and full of charm.

Vidal-Fleury Côtes du Rhône Rosé ($15)

Cinsault, Syrah, and Grenache are a winning combination in this intriguing rosè. Delicate but not one-note, six months of lees aging imbue it with a captivating tinge of complexity and texture.