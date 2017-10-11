Oggi's Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza Takes Home Silver at the Great American Beer Festival®

McGarvey's Scottish Ale Wins Prestigious Brewing Honor

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oggi's Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza received a silver medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition. Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. The top three winners in the competition's 98 beer-style categories were announced at the recent Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

"When I received the news of our McGarvey's Scottish Ale earning a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival this year, I was overwhelmed with excitement," said Vice President of Oggi's Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza, Estella Ferrera. "Being one of the founding breweries in the San Diego market back in 1995, the birthplace of the craft beer movement, and now proudly brewing in San Clemente, we have earned over 50 medals in international, national, and local competitions. After all of these years of brewing, we continue to be honored with medals like this confirming that Oggi's makes great beer that can be enjoyed in all of our restaurants!"

McGarvey's Scottish Ale is a rich, malty Scottish-style export ale brewed with small amounts of dark grains for color and flavor. By mashing it at a higher temperature the beer receives a hint of sweetness. A small amount of hops are used to keep the bitterness low. The GABF silver medal is the latest in a series of major awards for the brew including a Bronze Medal 2011 San Diego International Beer Competition; Bronze Medal 2011 L.A. County Fair; Gold Medal 2008 World Beer Cup; Gold Medal 2004 L.A. County Fair; and a Silver Medal 2007 San Diego Fair.

About Oggi's Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza

Oggi's has 25 years of experience brewing craft beers, serving fresh and authentic pizza, and franchising. The successful sports-themed Oggi's Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza franchise has 16 full-service locations in California and Arizona. There is an Oggi's Pizza Express location at San Diego State University, which offers line-style ordering for affordable build-your-own-pizzas and handcrafted beer in a fast and casual setting. Oggi's is also known for their thoughtfully crafted selection of beers. Each location has ten original brews on tap at a time: eight regular beers plus one seasonal and one barrel-aged. The brewery has won more than 50 medals in international, national and regional beer competitions. For more information, including franchising for both concepts, visit www.Oggis.com. Connect with Oggi's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

