Natures Crops and Blue Pacific Flavors Enter into Strategic Development and Distribution Partnership for Ahiflower Oil

Introducing a new and superior source of complete vegan omegas for beverages and desserts



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand is increasing for great tasting, sustainably produced and scientifically verified plant-derived omegas in everyday food products. Through a new partnership between Natures Crops and Blue Pacific Flavors, Ahiflower oil will be available for formulating into beverages such as oat, soy and nut milks, and desserts such as yogurts and smoothies. Ahiflower oil has more than four times the omega-3 benefits of flaxseed oil and is at the forefront of an emerging trend: plants that provide exceptionally high levels of biologically superior nutrients, including essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Omegas, and in particular omega-3s, are problematic to formulate into food products due to taste and stability challenges. Fish, krill and algal oils are almost exclusively taken in soft gel capsules to mask these characteristics. However, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the sustainability issues associated with marine oils and the fact that functional oils such as Ahiflower can deliver all the essential omegas needed by humans.

Every human cell contains omega-3s and 6s. They are essential to move well, feel well and look well, and yet humans must obtain them from dietary sources. However, it is estimated that more than 80% of western diet consumers are either deficient or imbalanced in their omega intake. Omega fortification of everyday health foods is a great way to address this. Ahiflower oil provides the highest level of the most biologically superior omega-3s and 6s found in plants, and in optimally balanced amounts.

"Consumers are looking for better plant-based alternatives to marine oils for their omegas and that trend is moving into food categories such as beverages and desserts," said Natures Crops President and CEO Andrew Hebard. "This is the first time that an oil with meaningful levels of SDA and GLA has been targeted for inclusion in foods, and our partnership with Blue Pacific Flavors means their outstanding ingredient solutions for plant-based foods will bring the benefits of Ahiflower to more consumers."

Blue Pacific Flavors develops natural and certified organic fruit and sweet flavors for a broad range of food applications including beverages, fruit preparations, dairy (yogurt and milk), plant-based milks, ice cream, frozen desserts, bakery and nutritional foods and confectionery products. The company's Farm Stand Whole Fruit™ portfolio includes natural and plant-based flavors that use name whole fruit extractives as the largest ingredient by weight, and are free from chemical solvents.

About Blue Pacific Flavors

Headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., Blue Pacific Flavors is a world-class food and beverage flavor company with more than 35 years of management experience in the industry. Established in 1993, the company develops innovative natural and organic flavor and ingredient solutions for global food and beverage brands. Blue Pacific Flavors recently made a $1.5 million investment to double the size of its Flavor Creation & Culinary Innovation Center research and development laboratory. More information can be found at www.bluepacificflavors.com.

About Nature's Crops International

A manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, and personal care products, Nature's Crops International produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. Nature's Crops ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Cole

224178@email4pr.com

704.960.3687

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-crops-and-blue-pacific-flavors-enter-into-strategic-development-and-distribution-partnership-for-ahiflower-oil-300930713.html

SOURCE Blue Pacific Flavors