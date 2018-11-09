Nationally recognized, locally owned St. Augustine Distillery launches new bourbons and gift sets for the holidays

St. Augustine Distillery releases The Saint, limited with only two barrels and priced at $199 in a decorative 750 ml bottle. Also, Florida Straight bourbon and gift sets.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- St. Augustine Distillery, recently voted 2018 Best Whiskey Tour in North America, will launch the world's first barrel-finished old fashioned bourbon, The Saint, on Friday, November 23. The Saint is a 114.4 proof, old fashioned finished bourbon. The release is limited with only two barrels and priced at $199 in a decorative 750 ml bottle.

Unfiltered and barrel strength, The Saint is created by taking three-year old stocks of bourbon and finishing the spirit in barrels which produced the distillery's signature Old Fashioned Mix.

"This unique combination creates a barrel strength bourbon that drinks like a 90 proof and tastes like it's 10 years old," said CEO and co-founder Philip McDaniel. "We made only two barrels in this first release. 30 percent of the product has already been pre-ordered by our bourbon club members and we expect the remaining bottles to sell out quickly."

The company's first holiday gift pack, Old Fashioned Kit, will be available on Friday, November 30. The set includes a 750ml Double Cask Bourbon (93.8 proof), with one engraved 10 oz. rocks glass, two sample bottles of the distillery's Old-Fashioned Mix, and is priced at $60.

The following week, on Friday, December 7, the distillery will release its new flagship bourbon, Florida Straight Bourbon. The bourbon is aged for a minimum of three years in 53-gallon new oak barrels and is 88 proof. The bourbon will be priced at $50.

