Moringa Wellness Rooibos with Moringa and Rosehip is the go-to tea for those looking for a flavorful, healthy and caffeine-free drink

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moringa Wellness, South African manufacturers of a Moringa-based product line, provides Americans with a unique tea blending all the healthy benefits from Rooibos, Rosehip, Honeybush and Moringa.

Rooibos with Moringa and Rosehip Tea Bags is a product naturally grown and harvested in the Zambezi region in South Africa. The leaves of the Moringa Oleifera are not a tea at all. In fact, all teas are derived from the Camellia sinesis plant. Because Moringa tea is actually a tisane, it contains no caffeine.

"Just like any other tea, dried Moringa leaves can be suffused in hot water where an abundance of nutrients are released into the water creating flavorful tea" David Collett, Moringa Wellness CEO, said. "Consumers can drink it hot and cold, depending on their preference!"

According to Healthline, Rooibos serves as an alternative to black and green tea that's been consumed in South Africa for centuries due to its potential health benefits including its lack of oxalic acid, which can increase risk of kidney stones if consumed regularly; and presence of antioxidants like aspalathin and quercetin to protect cells from free radicals.

This product also contain Rosehip, which people often use to prevent of fight stomach disorders, diabetes, high cholesterol, weight loss, high blood pressure, fever, obesity, osteoarthritis and immune function.

"Depending on how strong you like your tea, just add one or two bags in hot boiled water and let it stand for five to ten minutes," Collett said. "Then, you can add sweeteners, creamers, lemon or whatever you like. Also, if you like it cold, just refrigerate the boiled water, add ice, and then it's ready for you to enjoy!"

Other Moringa Wellness products available on StackedNutrition.com include energy and fruit bars, Moringa capsules, powder and seeds; nut-free chocolate and peanut butter flavor spreads and more.

