Montecito Coffee Company Announces Collaboration with Lotusland, Coffee Blend Inspired by One of the World's Most Beautiful Gardens

MONTECITO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montecito Coffee Company is happy to announce its new proprietary collaborative Lotusland Blend, a coffee blended from five growing regions representing the exotic plant collections of the Lotusland gardens: Africa, East Asia, Oceana, Central and South America.

In 1941, Madame Ganna Walska, a well-known Polish opera singer and socialite, purchased the Montecito, California estate and spent over four decades creating Lotusland, recognized today as one of the ten best gardens in the world. The spectacular collections of exotic plants on the 37-acre property are a personal expression of Walska's penchant for the dramatic, the unexpected, and the whimsical. Lotusland is home to several extraordinary plant collections and around each corner there is a surprise of unique garden design and plant species.

"We are proud to be partnering with Montecito Coffee Company on this unique collaboration that gives back to nonprofits in our community," says Bob Craig of Lotusland about this unique collaboration.

The blend is inspired by the exotic plant varietals found in this one-of-a-kind garden. A balanced and complex cup, with notes of baker's chocolate and fruit undertones and a long, smooth finish, making it a superb blend of five exceptional coffees.

Montecito Coffee Company, established by parent company Montecito Brands and the Village Cheese & Wine of Montecito, features premium gourmet coffee inspired by the bravery of the first responders throughout the Thomas Fire and subsequent Debris Flow of 2018 that tragically took 23 lives. The Store notably kept its doors open throughout these catastrophes to feed first responders and stranded residents. The company's lantern logo - a beacon of hope - pays homage to the resiliency of the Montecito community, and each of the coffee roasts display a meaningful dedication.

"Just as the coffee blend was inspired by Lotusland, the dedication was inspired by the beautiful symbolism found in the lotus flower," says Taylor Roberts, creative director for Montecito Brands. The dedication reads, "The lotus flower is a symbol of rebirth and regeneration."

Patrick Braid, Founder and CEO of Montecito Coffee Company, says, "While our gourmet coffee brand lives up to the luxury, quality and prestige for which Montecito is famous, customers can feel good about supporting a coffee brand that truly makes a difference." That's because Montecito Coffee Company has adopted a business model like that of Patagonia's 1% for the Planet; the difference being that their 1% of gross sales goes back to communities ravaged by natural disasters. Funds will be earmarked for the Montecito Village Recovery Fund, the company's non-profit organization. Proceeds will also be disbursed to the Foodbank and other community non-profits helping those affected by California wildfires. Additional roasts are customized and sold to help others in places beyond Montecito that have been devastated by fire and natural disasters. One has been named Paradise Roast to honor the town destroyed by the Camp Fire; another, Malibu Beach, as a tribute to that community disrupted by the Woolsey Fire.

Braid went on to say, "We are elated and honored to have Lotusland on board with our mission as one of the most prestigious and exotic plant collections around the world right in our backyard."

