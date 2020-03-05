MasterClass Serves Up New Class on Mixology

Learn the art of cocktail making from James Beard honoree Lynnette Marrero and winner of World's Best Bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best, today announced that acclaimed bartenders Lynnette Marrero and Ryan Chetiyawardana will teach a class on mixology. Through a series of hands-on lessons, MasterClass members will learn how to stock a home bar, construct a balanced cocktail, test their palates and create a drink menu that pairs perfectly with any food or occasion. Now available exclusively at MasterClass.com , students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing 80+ classes through the All-Access Pass. MasterClass categories include business, culinary arts, film & television, music & entertainment, photography, sports and more.

"There's so much to learn from seeing two different approaches to drink-making in action," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Ryan and Lynnette's mixology MasterClass will leave you ready to up your cocktail game and impress your friends and family."

Marrero draws on her experience working in the culinary world for flavor inspiration and a dedication to hospitality. She's been at the forefront of the New York City-based craft cocktail movement, and was recognized as one of America's Leading Female Mixologists by the James Beard Foundation in 2009. Marrero was also named one of Food & Wine and Fortune Magazine's Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink in 2015 and Wine Enthusiast's Mixologist/Brand Ambassador of the Year in 2016. She is currently bar director at Llama Inn and Llama San in New York City and co-founder of Speed Rack, an all-female high-speed bartending competition designed to highlight up-and-coming women in the cocktail industry and give back to those impacted by breast cancer.

"I've learned that you can express yourself through a liquid art form, and turn that into hospitality and entertainment," said Lynnette Marrero. "I'm so excited to teach this class because it really embodies everything that I've learned. I'll teach you how to define your style and how to mix cocktails for anyone's palate. I hope you follow the rules, then completely break them."

Better known as Mr Lyan, Chetiyawardana opened his first bar, White Lyan, in London in 2013 as the first cocktail bar in the world to use no perishables. He went on to found Dandelyan, named the World's Best Bar in 2017 and 2018, Super Lyan in Amsterdam, and Lyaness and Cub in London, and most recently, Silver Lyan in Washington, D.C. He's been named Person of the Decade by Timeout in 2020, Spirits Communicator of the Year in 2019, Personality of the Decade in 2017 and World's Best Bartender in 2015. Chetiyawardana is the author of "Good Together: Drink & Feast with Mr Lyan & Friends," and he's a founding member of P(our), which organizes an annual symposium that brings together bartenders, baristas, sommeliers, brewers, winemakers, distillers and drink manufacturers, as well as people of other disciplines, to discuss the past, present, and future of drink.



"I'm a fan of having things connect easily — especially when I am hanging out with family and friends," said Ryan Chetiyawardana. "A lot of the drinks that I share in our MasterClass are things that bring a sense of intrigue and have these incredible backstories to them, and are also flexible, practical and authentic to your home."

In their MasterClass, Marrero and Chetiyawardana demonstrate their own unique approaches to cocktail making and innovative ways to balance flavors to create the perfect craft cocktail using a variety of base spirits. Their philosophies, ingredient selections, and essential tools are peppered in more than 20 drink recipes for classic cocktails and modern riffs – from sours and Martinis to tropical drinks and pre-batched punches. Members will jump right into recipe demos and learn to make a Mojito and Whiskey Smash, two versions of the classic Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan, a new take on the vodka Martini, the Negroni, a savory spritz, Chetiyawardana's signature interpretation of the Bloody Mary and more. In addition to insider tips and techniques that professional mixologists use when crafting drinks, students will also learn about the essential spirits and tools for their home bars and how to assess their own palate preferences to help inform how they construct drinks for guests. Members will walk away feeling confident creating a drink that matches any occasion – from intimate nights to lively group gatherings.

The mixology MasterClass joins the 80+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

