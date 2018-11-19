Legacy Restaurant: Giovanni's Steaks Its Claim To Culinary Greatness

ROCKFORD, Ill., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Giovanni's family of brands is pleased to announce its latest dining creation: Legacy, next door to alchemy at 610 North Bell School Road, Rockford.

"I am so lucky to be in the family I'm in, in the city where I grew up, surrounded by the talented people I work with and love," said Al Castrogiovanni, Chef/Owner. "I've been dreaming of stretching out as a chef and bringing something truly fresh, unique and amazing to the Rockford dining scene - something that's never existed here before. Legacy is that dream."

A stylish steakhouse dedicated to culinary excellence, Legacy offers a dynamic dining experience featuring Argentinian Asado cooking over red-hot wood coals to impart the perfect char. Legacy's commitment to truly stellar spirits and wine lists is unparalleled in northern Illinois. The carefully appointed decor and gracious service will enchant diners, from appetizers and cocktails to entrées to desserts and aperitifs.

"Legacy has been such a fun and challenging concept to work on with my creative team, and it's meant a lot to me personally because every step of the way, I've worked alongside my Dad, who managed construction," said Castrogiovanni. "He and I are really proud of the look, the feel, the ambiance. Everything about Legacy is very carefully thought-out."

"The logo is a good example of that attention to detail," he continued. "There's a subtle reference to my name if you look closely. But, it's not referencing me - it references the legacy of my grandfather, who was also named 'Al,' and for whom Big Al's was named. I never want to forget those who came before, like my Grandpa and Dad."

The menu is where Legacy truly ascends above Rockford's current restaurant scene fare - and where the hard work Castrogiovanni and his team devoted is most evident. From the hand-crafted custom cocktail list to a Wine Spectator-worthy wine list, to a mouth-watering menu that is simply unparalleled in northern Illinois, everything about Legacy is designed to challenge, delight and satisfy. The wine list is designed to allow diners to circumnavigate the globe within the comforting confines of the restaurant's four walls.

"I'll go out on a limb and say that our goal is to make the Wine Spectator list of award-winning restaurants inside the first three years," said Chef Castrogiovanni. "That's not easy. It's almost like I'm setting us up for failure. But we have to set high standards if we want to walk the walk and stand apart."

Menu highlights include: American Wagyu Steaks with barrel-aged soy sauce; a smashing 45-Day Dry Aged Prime Porterhouse accented by a variety of available sauces; Australian lamb; Kurobuta pork; specialty seafood including the soon-to-be-famous Asado Fire-Roasted Seafood Towers with cioppino and garlic butter; the spectacular Legacy Burger, a 10 oz wonder of American Wagyu Dry Aged Steak served on a house bun with aged cheddar, house bacon and beef tallow fries; a stunning Pappy Van Winkle-based shishito pepper side; the stylish Surf & Turf Dumpling with Wagyu beef and rock shrimp enhanced with a miso shiitake brodo and the 815 Cake, a decadent 15-layer extravaganza with caramel vanilla ice cream.

For reservations by phone, please call: 815-398-6411. For reservations online, giodine.com/legacy

Restaurant hours: Monday - Thursday: 5:00pm - 10:00pm for dinner, 5:00pm - 12:00 midnight for bar. Friday - Saturday: 5:00pm - 11:00pm for dinner, 5:00pm - 2:00am for bar

Interview Inquiries: Chef Al Castrogiovanni, 815-398-6411

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-restaurant-giovannis-steaks-its-claim-to-culinary-greatness-300753128.html

SOURCE Giovanni's