The Lee Initiative's Restaurant Workers Relief Program Expands Nationally

Program to provide assistance to furloughed restaurant workers expands to multiple cities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to massive layoffs in the hospitality industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak nationwide, Chef Edward Lee, in partnership with The LEE Initiative and Maker's Mark, launched The Restaurant Workers Relief Program. This program started on Tuesday, March 17 out of the catering kitchen of Lee's restaurant, 610 Magnolia, and was able to serve over 400 individuals in the restaurant industry who had recently become unemployed.

The overwhelming response from the community inspired other chefs around the country to create similar programs, working directly with The LEE Initiative and Maker's Mark. Restaurant workers must bring in proof of recent employment (paystubs will suffice) and will receive hot meals, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, formula, personal hygiene items, and more. Times, days and exact details vary between relief centers.

Most of these relief centers are funded for the next two weeks but are hoping to be able to stay open longer with donations via www.leeinitiative.org. These relief centers include:

Louisville

Chef Edward Lee at 610 Magnolia

Washington, DC

Chef Edward Lee at Succotash

Cincinnati

Chef Jose Salazar at Mita's

Los Angeles

Chef Nancy Silverton at Chi Spacca

Chicago

Chef Paul Kahan at Big Star

Seattle

Chef Edouardo Jordan at Salare

Denver

Chef Alon Shaya at Safta

Brooklyn

Chef Greg Braxtrom at Olmsted and Nate Adler at Gertie's

Lexington

Chefs Ouita Michel and Samantha Fore at Great Bagel Bakery

New Orleans

Chef Donald Link at Cochon

Atlanta

Chef Linton Hopkins at Restaurant Eugene

For more information on the relief efforts, please follow The LEE Initiative on social media https://www.instagram.com/leeinitiative/ . For details on each chef's relief center, including addresses, days and times of operation, and more, please visit their individual social media pages, linked above.

