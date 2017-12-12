No Elves Needed: 7-Eleven has a Store Full of Holiday Helps

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who don't live in the North Pole, elves can be hard to find when a holiday emergency – or non-emergency – arises. Help on the shelf is just around the corner at the neighborhood 7-Eleven® store. 7-Eleven has a surprisingly long list of holiday helps packed in its stores, including the latest toys for kids, game cards for teens, gift cards for teachers and co-workers, presents for white elephant gift exchanges, holiday party food and beverages, sweet treats and stocking stuffers.

Instead of checking your list (twice) during holiday shopping, 7-Eleven offers its customers the perk of convenience by making hard-to-find holiday gifts easy to find while grabbing coffee in the morning or gas on the way home. Customers can also earn points when they purchase holiday items on the enhanced 7Rewards® loyalty program. These points can be redeemed in-store at participating locations on other select food and beverage products found in the app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

"7-Eleven can help out on a lot of different fronts during the hectic holidays," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising. "Ironically, days are shortest when people need more than 24 hours. Everyone is busy with shopping, decorating, traveling and entertaining but we all need extra help during the holiday season. 7-Eleven stores have no mall crowds, you can park close, and we're open all day and night. We also offer customers items that they wouldn't expect to find on 7-Eleven shelves—from holiday apparel to mini-drones to cosmetics. We ultimately want customers to have an 'Oh thank heaven' experience every time they shop with us."

Here are just a few things on 7-Eleven shelves that can help make the holidays a little merrier this year:

Just Hatched

The world's largest convenience retailer has really upped its toy game this year, with hot toys like Hatchimals Surprise, all-time favorites like Hot Wheels cars and Barbie dolls, and perennially popular items like remote-control vehicles and games.

Participating stores are carrying Hatchimals Surprise, the follow up to the Toy Industry Association's 2017 winner for the "Toy of the Year" award for innovation. Stocking-stuffers include Hatchimals CollEGGtibles mini-sized surprise figures in addition to Hatchimals jewelry and accessories.

Toys under Control

Remote control vehicles and drones are back this year, including a T. Rex dinosaur that walks and roars on command from a rock-shaped infrared transmitter. Participating 7-Eleven locations are carrying two affordably priced drones. The compact Nemo model comes with a camera that shoots photos and videos.

A selection of the most popular Mattel toys available at select stores include: Barbie Glitz doll, Minions MEGA Construx building sets, Hot Wheels multi-packs, Monster Jam trucks and the Hot Wheels Mega Hauler.

Funko POP! takes pop culture and turns it on its head with its collectible big-headed vinyl figures from sports and music stars to characters from the latest hit movies and TV shows. This year's featured POP! characters are from the upcoming Star Wars-Episode 8 movie and Marvel's recently released Thor Ragnarok.

Participating stores also sport TY Beanie Boos, Magic Sketch kits and popular board games as well as ones in abbreviated form like pocket Jenga and mini Simon.

The Elephant in the Room

For parties with a white elephant gift exchange or to swap with friends and co-workers, participating 7-Eleven stores have pre-wrapped $10 and $20 gifts. Go fun or funny with desktop punching bags and charging stations, tipsy wine glasses, silly games, puzzles and more.

Stocking Stuffers: The More the Merrier

The fun continues with smaller stocking stuffers (also great as white elephant gifts) priced to sell at $7.99 each or two for $10 at participating locations. Shot-sized copper Moscow mule cups, shredding scissors, sound machines, brain teaser puzzles and head massagers are great to grab and give.

Tech this Out

Premium quality electronic accessories are great gifts for tech enthusiasts. Choose from Bluetooth headphones, earbuds and speakers; virtual reality headsets, wireless chargers, mini-drones and bejeweled micro-cables, with prices ranging from $14.99 to $29.99 at participating locations. And to make sure toys and electronics don't run out of juice, 7-Eleven stores carry a variety of batteries … as well as a variety of actual juices.

Simply Beautiful

7-Eleven's Simply Me Beauty™ affordable, fashion-forward line of makeup and cosmetics are priced right to give, between $3 and $5 per item at participating locations. The assortment of 40 items is designed to meet the needs of any interested consumer. The well-rounded collection for the face, eyes and lips includes offerings for day or night use, different complexion types and skin tones.

Santa Will Love These Cookies and Candies

7-Select® Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookies and marshmallow treats in the bakery case and fresh-baked cookies at the counter near the cash register will have Santa smiling, if they don't get eaten first. Other exclusive 7-Select holiday candies at participating locations range from 7-Select GO!Yum deluxe chocolate bars in Dark Chocolate Cranberry Almond & Orange. Added this year is Merci, the top gifting chocolate in Europe.

Cool Treats for Hot Chocolate

Peppermint spoons for stirring and decorative marshmallow toppers for admiring … and eating. Dress up an exclusive OREO® Mint hot chocolate (available at 7-Eleven stores for a limited time) for a party or alone while watching classic Christmas movies. These exclusive 7-Select holiday sweets are a treat either way. Another treat is that they're only 99 cents for the candy spoons, and $1.49 for two toppers at participating locations. Yum!

Gift-giving is in the Cards

Gift cards continue to top wish lists. According to National Retail Federation, holiday shoppers plan to purchase an average of four gift cards, the second most-popular gift after clothing. Spending on gift cards is expected to reach $27.6 billion, up from last year's estimated $27.5 billion. Almost everybody wants them, and participating 7-Eleven locations have the most popular ones – general purpose, music and games. 7-Eleven's gift card selection features: Vanilla Visa, Amazon, iTunes, Facebook, Xbox Marketplace, PlayStation and more!

Cheers!

For 7-Eleven, the winter holidays are the top-selling wine and sparkling wine times.

Buying a nice bottle of wine for a holiday party needn't require a trip to the grocery, liquor or warehouse store. Select 7-Eleven stores have expanded their wine lists with ultra-premium and luxury varietals, but 7-Eleven has quality wines to meet any budget. Trojan Horse is the retailer's newest proprietary wine and is available in two quality varietals, chardonnay and pinot grigio. A 750 ml. bottle costs just $6.99 and can be found chilled in the cold case or on store shelves at participating locations.

Holiday Ho Ho Ho

Bring on the holiday party fun with mistletoe selfie sticks and photo booth prop sets at participating locations. Go incognito sporting Santa Claus reading glasses complete with beard and/or a red "you can even say it glows" Rudolph nose. Ugly sweater party? For those who already have an ugly sweater, accessorize at 7-Eleven with ugly sweater necklaces, socks, beer koozies and wine cozies.

Shop, Earn Points, Get Free Stuff

Earned 7-Rewards points can be redeemed for fresh, hot and grilled food items, chips, candy, nutrition bars, and bottled drinks at participating locations. Each dollar spent on eligible 7-Eleven merchandise* earns 25 points. More can be earned through bonus offers listed on the 7-Eleven smartphone app. To sign up and earn points, customers can either download the app from the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com or chat with the 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger.

From Store to Door

7-Eleven has teamed up with delivery services like PostMates to bring purchases directly to shoppers who don't have time even to make a stop at a nearby participating 7-Eleven store. Select and order items from within the Postmates app, and gifts, treats, drinks and eats will appear at the door in less than an hour.

*Some exclusions apply. Fuel, lottery tickets, gift cards, prepaid cards, age-restricted items like tobacco and alcohol are not eligible to earn 7Rewards points.

