GovMint.com and ModernCoinMart: Coca-Cola® Introduces Legal-Tender Bottle Cap Coin

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver has never looked so refreshing.

GovMint.com and ModernCoinMart, in cooperation with S&A Partners – The Official Coca-Cola Licensee for Collectible Coins – has teamed up with Coca-Cola® to bring collectors something they've never seen: legal-tender silver dollars that look like Coca-Cola bottle caps.

Struck in six grams of 99.9% pure silver, the coins are officially licensed by Coca-Cola and are legal-tender dollars making them both a meaningful and long-lasting collectible item.

Since 1892, Coca-Cola has been encouraging the world to open happiness by enjoying an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage with friends and family. Their relatable branding and timeless appeal has made Coca-Cola an internationally recognized icon – all of these ideals are wonderfully showcased on these bottle cap-shaped $1 silver coins.

At first glance, the coins look like large Coca-Cola bottle caps: the white logo shining on a field of red. But flip them over, and collectors will find the coin's weight, purity, 2018 date and $1 Fiji legal-tender value. State-of-the-art minting technology and colorization techniques were used to replicate the shape and appearance of Coca-Cola bottle caps.

Each raw coin comes in a collectible Coca-Cola branded tin adding to the appeal of each silver release.

Coca-Cola is the #1-selling sparkling beverage in the world, and has been enjoyed for more than 130 years. With this being a brand-new way for collectors to admire the beloved Coca-Cola brand, demand for this release is sure to be high.

Available for a limited time at https://www.govmint.com/2018-fiji-1-dollar-silver-coca-cola-bottlecap-proof and http://www.moderncoinmart.com/cocacola.

