Global Oat Beta-Glucan Marke Technology Insight and Market Opportunity Scenario 2017-2025 with Profiles of Koninklijke DSM, Naturex, Garuda Int'I, Ceapro, Tate & Lyle, Oy Karl Fazer, Lantmnnen

The "Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market: Technology Insight and Market Opportunity Scenario 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing consumption of functional beverage globally is a major factor driving the market of oat beta-glucan; this trend is a result of the inclining trend among people towards adopting beverage/drinks which have health management properties to maintain their daily nutritional balance.



The solubility and flexible nature of oat beta-glucan is leading to increasing consumption in the application area including cholesterol management, cardiovascular application, cosmetic application, weight management and other applications. The multi-application nature of oat beta-glucan provides an enormous opportunity for the growth of oat beta-glucan market.



Additionally, the increasing demand of cosmetic product for personal care is also providing momentum to the global market of oat beta-glucan, as the majority of the population in major geographies is focusing on personal care especially related to skin problems. To capture the current market opportunities the company Talacosmeticos is working on a cosmetic product with the combination of oat beta-glucan focusing on anti-allergy anti-irritation skincare and Ceapro Inc. is working on cholesterol management product which can be manufactured with the help of oat beta-glucan.



Oat beta-glucan report provides insight based on the market segmentation including oat beta-glucan type, application type and end-users. The market research analysis covers both quantitative and qualitative insight considering the global economic factors. Oat beta-glucan report provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, drivers and challenges of the market. Additionally, value and volume analysis of oat beta-glucan market provide growth opportunities scenario (2017-2025).



The company profiling aims at explaining the different strategic initiatives taken by the company for the growth of focused product segment and methods for increasing their regional presence globally. The technology focus segment of the report enables the reader to understand the technology adaptation among end-user.

