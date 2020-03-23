Global Krill Oil Market Worth $473.7 Million by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 11%

DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Krill Oil Market, by Application, by Form, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Krill Oil Market size is expected to reach $473.7 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing benefits of krill oil for various applications like fortified food & beverages feed for animals, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others are expected to increase the growth of the krill oil market over the forecast period.



Distribution is a key factor for success in the existing krill oil sector. Increasing competition and relatively slow market growth rates on the krill oil market have compelled firms to concentrate on increasing product expansion. Supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, and so on, play a major role in the delivery of krill oil products. The transition from niche distribution channels to major mass retailers is driving growing consumer demands for green products. Mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target are incorporating products from krill oil into their retail chain.



Dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and pharmaceuticals are the main segments of application due to increased demand for sports supplements along with increased awareness of gastrointestinal health. Demand for pet and animal feed is expected to be witnessing high demand due to increasing pet ownership and rising disposable incomes in the global market. Growing product innovation in the animal and pet feed market is expected to increase demand for krill in the coming years. The rising demand for fortified pet food products in this application segment is expected to further propel the market for krill oil.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Krill Oil Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Krill Oil Market, by Form

1.4.3 Global Krill Oil Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Krill Oil Market by Application

3.1 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Region

3.2 Global Functional Food & Beverages Market by Region

3.3 Global Animal Food & Pet Food Market by Region

3.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Krill Oil Application Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Krill Oil Market by Form

4.1 Global Soft gels Market by Region

4.2 Global Capsules Market by Region

4.3 Global Liquids Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Krill Oil Market by Region

5.1 North America Krill Oil Market

5.2 Europe Krill Oil Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Krill Oil Market

5.4 LAMEA Krill Oil Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.)

6.2 Aker ASA (Aker BioMarine)

6.3 Norwegian Fish Oil AS

6.4 NutriGold, Inc.

6.5 Rimfrost AS

6.6 Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

6.7 NWC Naturals, Inc.

6.8 Nutracode LLC

6.9 Ergomax

6.10 Coastside Bio Resources



