Global Carbonated Beverage Market Forecast to 2023 Featuring the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple, Cott Corp, Asahi Soft Drinks, National Beverage Corp, F&N Foods, Britvic, and Parle Agro

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbonated Beverage Market (2018 - 2023) Share, Revenue, Scope, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Sales Channels, Top Companies (The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo., Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the carbonated beverages market is expected to be moderate, since the industry has matured in most of the regions across the world. The market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 412.5 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the 2018-2023 period.



Type segment insights:

Type-wise, the standard category of sodas is the carbonated soft drink flavor, which has the biggest market share. However, with increasing awareness about the harmful effects of high sugar intake, consumers have started to decrease their soda consumption and shifted to diet and lower calorie variants of the same. Therefore, the share of diet carbonated drinks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period. Fruit-flavored carbonated drinks are also very popular, with continued demand for flavors like lime-lemon and orange as refreshing drinks.



Sales channel segment insights:

Among the various sales channels for carbonated soft drinks, the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and general merchandisers segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2018. However, it is expected to lose some ground to channels like food service and drinking establishments, convenience stores and gas stations, as well as online grocery shopping portals. The rising demand for high value, naturally-made soft drinks in exotic flavors, is expected to drive the inclusion of such premium drinks in the menus of restaurants across the world.



Regional insights:

North America is leading the way with regard to health consciousness, with many soft drink manufacturers participating in aggressive innovation in the low-sugar and no-calorie segment of the carbonated beverages market. Europe held approximately 34% of the global market in 2018, followed by the North American region with a 28% share. In the North American and European regions, the sale of carbonated beverages has experienced slower growth. Nonetheless, sales values have increased, especially in Europe, owing to the increased sale of premium and high-value products. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high urbanization, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (5.8%) during the forecasted period. The Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets too are poised for growth.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary



2. Global carbonated beverages market - overview

2.1. Global market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global market drivers

2.3. Global market trends

2.4. Global market challenges

2.5. Porter's five forces analysis

2.6. Market segmentation based on type (standard, diet, fruit flavour carbonates, and others)

2.7. Market segmentation based on sales channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets and general merchandisers, food service and drinking establishments, convenience stores and gas stations, vending machine operations, and others)



3. North America carbonated beverages market

3.1. United States carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

3.2. Canada carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

3.3. Mexico carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

3.4. Rest of North America carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)



4. Europe carbonated beverages market

4.1. Germany carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)

4.2. United Kingdom carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)

4.3. France carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)

4.4. Italy carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)

4.5. Russia carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)

4.6. Rest of Europe carbonated beverages market (2018- 2023)



5. Asia-Pacific carbonated beverages market

5.1. China carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

5.2. Japan carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

5.3. India carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

5.4. Australia carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)



6. Latin America carbonated beverages market

6.1. Brazil carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

6.2. Argentina carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

6.3. Rest of Latin America carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)



7. The Middle East and Africa carbonated beverages market

7.1. South Africa carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

7.2. United Arab Emirates carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)

7.3. Rest of the Middle East and Africa carbonated beverages market (2018-2023)



8. Competitive landscape

8.1. The Coca-Cola Company

8.1.a. Company snapshot

8.1.b. Product offerings

8.1.c. Growth strategies

8.1.d. Initiatives

8.1.e. Geographical presence

8.1.f. Key numbers

8.2. PepsiCo Inc.

8.3. Dr Pepper Snapple

8.4. Cott Corporation

8.5. Asahi Soft Drinks

8.6. National Beverage Corp.

8.7. F&N Foods

8.8. Britvic PLC

8.9. Parle Agro



9. Conclusion

9.1. Future outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c87xdw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbonated-beverage-market-forecast-to-2023-featuring-the-coca-cola-company-pepsico-dr-pepper-snapple-cott-corp-asahi-soft-drinks-national-beverage-corp-fn-foods-britvic-and-parle-agro-300965533.html

SOURCE Research and Markets