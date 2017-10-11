Global Beer Packaging Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2017 & 2025 - Launch of PET Beer Bottles to Propel the Market

DUBLIN, October 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Beer Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need to develop eco-friendly glass packaging materials and launch of PET beer bottles to propel the market.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Growing need to develop eco-friendly glass packaging materials

Launch of PET beer bottles to propel the market

Recent technological developments in Beer Packaging

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

4 Beer Packaging Market, By material

Metal

Glass

5 Beer Packaging Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies

WestRock

Tetra Laval

Smurfit Kappa

Rexam

Printpack

Plastipak

Owens-Illinois

Nampak

Graphic Packaging

Crown Holdings

Carlsberg

Ball

Ardagh

Amcor

Allied Glass Containers

