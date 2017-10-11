Global Beer Packaging Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2017 & 2025 - Launch of PET Beer Bottles to Propel the Market

DUBLIN, October 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Beer Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Beer Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need to develop eco-friendly glass packaging materials and launch of PET beer bottles to propel the market.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
