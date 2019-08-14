G Fuel Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

G Fuel Experiences Three-Year Revenue Growth of 47%



NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row.

The annual Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked by the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. G Fuel's three-year annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2018 was 47%.

"This is your 4th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment," said James Ledbetter, Inc. Media Editor in Chief. "Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in thirteen companies have made the list 4 times."

Previously, G Fuel made the Inc. 5000 list in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

"It's an incredible honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth straight year and be in the company of some of the most innovative brands in the country," said Cliff Morgan, G Fuel Founder and CEO. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of our employees' relentless dedication and hard work combined with our customers' and partners' unwavering support. We look forward to continued growth as we provide the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance that gamers and professional esports players around the world need to crush their competition."

ABOUT G FUEL

G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the esports community. Today, G Fuel is the energy drink of choice of the best esports players in the world , including some with their own custom G Fuel flavors, and is shipped to over 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G Fuel's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G Fuel's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com .

