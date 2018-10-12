Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Miami

Food to supplement meals for a week and other supplies help 800 Miami families

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Miami families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EST at 17011 NE 19th Ave., Miami, FL 33162.

This event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States. In Miami, more than 33 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by Joshua's Heart, a not-for-profit organization which empowers people to improve their quality of life by providing food and daily necessities.

"We are always looking for opportunities to give back to our local community, and are proud to spend a day giving back with our local associates for today's Feed the Children event," said Carlos Canizares, sales zone director, Palm Beach zone, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "At PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our colleagues in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and Joshua's Heart today," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10 to 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Frito-Lay 18-count Better-For-You Variety Pack

PepsiCo beverages

Quaker Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Volunteers from PepsiCo and Joshua's Heart will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution at today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

